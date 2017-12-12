NPA says Abrahams is not Zuma’s ‘puppet’

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is disputing claims that its head, Shaun Abrahams, is one of President Jacob Zuma’s puppets.

Abrahams has given Zuma an extra seven weeks to make his case for why he should not be prosecuted for the multimillion-rand fraud and corruption case against him.

The NPA had originally given Zuma until the 30th of November to make representations.

It is understood the Hawks informed the NPA that it has tracked down 218 witnesses, who are willing to testify.

NPA spokesperson, Luvuyo Mfaku said: “I think those perceptions are really unfair. People should at times come with empirical evidence and say this is what the National Director has done for us to come to this conclusion. In this case, look at how he has handled this matter. He’s saying this matter must be finalised as a matter of urgency, we need finality in this matter. Hence he is giving people stringent timelines.”

The North Gauteng High Court concluded that the appointment of Shaun Abrahams as the National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) was unlawful and must be set aside.

The judge said it ‘would not be just’ to reinstate Nxasana or to allow Abrahams to remain.

Zuma has indicated that he would appeal the ruling by the North Gauteng High Court.

