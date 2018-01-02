NSRI warns beach goers of spring tide

The National Sea Rescue Institute has urged beachgoers to be extremely cautious this week.

This as the first full moon of the new year on Tuesday will result in a spring tide and stronger than normal rip currents.

At least seven people have drowned in the Western Cape this festive season.

NSRI’s Craig Lambinon says rip currents are powerful.

“If you are caught in a rip current, don’t panic, don’t try to swim against the current, simply tread water using your arms and legs in circular movements. The Oxygen in your lungs is flotation,” says Lambinon .

“Keep your head above the water. Let the rip current sweep you out to sea. Don’t try to swim against it, it will only tire you out and at your first opportunity, swim parallel to the beachfront until you are free of the rip current and use the incoming wave to get back to shore,” he says.

[Source: SABC]

