NSRI’s quick action prevents drowning at Camps Bay

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) says quick action prevented a drowning at Camps Bay on Tuesday.

NSRI spokesperson, Craig Lambinon, says crew members were standing on the pump house at Camps Bay Beach, when they noticed a teenager in difficulty in the surf about 30 meters off-shore.

He says three sea rescue crafts were in the area on a routine patrol, and one of them, Spirit of Day was diverted to investigate.

“He had gotten into difficulty while swimming towards the rocks and he was not able to get out. He was taken onto the rescue craft and brought back to shore,” says Lambinon.

The teenager was treated for non-fatal drowning symptoms and hypothermia. Following treatment, an ambulance was summoned but he choose to go to a clinic near where he lives.

[Source: SABC]

