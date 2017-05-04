‘Ntlemeza barred Hawks from investigating corrupt activities’

Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba’s spokesperson Tony Taverna-Turisan has accused former Hawks head Berning Ntlemeza of discouraging Hawks members from investigating corruption allegations laid by Mashaba against some city officials.

Taverna-Turisan says Ntlemeza has allegedly told officers that should they carry any investigations – they will be dealt with.

According to the City of Johannesburg, an estimated R10 billion was lost in numerous departments through corruption.

Earlier this year, the North Gauteng High Court set aside Ntlemeza’s appointment as head of the Hawks.

The High Court also found Ntlemeza had made false statements under oath and lacked integrity.

Taverna-Turisan says they have made a formal complaint to Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) head Robert McBride to investigate the alleged interference.

Mashaba’s spokesperson adds that although some of those fingered in corrupt activities have resigned, the city will make sure that money lost because of corruption is recouped.

[Source: SABC]

