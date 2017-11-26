Officer nabs Mitchells Plain shooting suspects

City Law Enforcement officials arrested three suspects in connection with a shooting in Mitchells Plain. This after an officer at 11h17 on Saturday responded to a call from a female neighbourhood watch member who reported shots that were fired inside a shop located at the Highlands Drive Total Garage in Mitchell’s Plain.

The City’s Wayne Dyason says all suspects were shot by a member of the public.

“On arrival he found one male bleeding from the lower body lying at the door, one male bleeding from the abdomen inside the shop and one male bleeding from the lower back at the fuel pumps.”

The injured suspects were arrested and transferred to hospital under police guard for treatment.

One of the suspects is said to have handed his firearm to an accomplice who disappeared into the crowd.

Dyson says two individuals on the scene were arrested in connection with robberies in Highlands Drive.

“One male wearing a yellow t-shirt and black jeans caught his eye as he was reluctant to move away from the scene as instructed. [The officer] was then informed that this person and another male bystander was part of the group who launched a robbery spree from the Caltex garage in Highlands Drive attacking and robbing public members at free will as they moved down the road.”

