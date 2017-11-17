Open letter to Saudi government

The Media Review Network (MRN) has written an open letter to the Saudi government through its embassy in Pretoria, expressing its indignation at the current purge in Saudi Arabia at the man behind it, Crown Prince Muhammed bin Salman. The ambitious 32 year old prince, widely known as MBS, has been highly criticised for his decision to imprison a number of princes, businessmen and civil officials, in what he has called an anti-corruption drive. Many analysts believe the move is a step towards consolidating his power and part of a new plan to reform the Saudi political system. It’s believed that even US officials are concerned that MBS is des-stabilising the region and some investors are looking to move their money out of the Saudi Kingdom.

In its open letter, the MRN said it was concerned by the “naivety and arrogance” of the new leadership in the House of Saud, as the young prince demonstrates “all the immaturity of a reckless gambler”.

“Saudi Arabia’s failure to institute regime change in Syria through the defeat of its proxy terror militias, its devastation of Yemen and massacres against civilians, and fear for Hezbollah and Iran, has aligned it to the Islam-hating USA and Israel, against Muslims,” said Dr. Firoz Osman from the MRN.

The human rights record of Saudi Arabia has come under the spotlight and has been severely criticised by Amnesty International and Human rights Watch. The organisations said the arrest of scores of princes, religious leaders, businessmen and ministers without access to a fair trial is an abuse of human rights demanded by international law.

“To begin with the Saudi judiciary is not independent. Its sense of judgement are subject to the whims of the state. This abuse of human rights and the absence of justice are immune to any criticism from the US and the west,” Osman continued in the letter.

“Areas in which your government has adopted aggressive and warlike policies is also concerning. Your support for the rebel forces in Syria and your lead role within the Arab Coalition attacking the poorest nation in the region, Yemen, must be widely condemned. Your insistence on isolating Qatar, is also deplorable, to say the least.”

The MRN believes that the prince’s latest gamble is “his open provocation” of a war with Iran via Lebanon and Hezbollah.

“It is clearly obvious that MBS is acting on behalf of his master’s voice, the USA and Israel. Muslims around the world will find it difficult to give credence to your self-appointment as the Custodian of the Two Haramain as long as your mode of governance remains oppressive and in violation of all internationally accepted norms,” Osman wrote further.

He concluded: “The MRN urges the Saudi government to urgently reconsider its subservience to its Zionists and Imperialists masters, or we fear the wrath of the Almighty will descend upon them.”

