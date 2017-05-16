Opposition parties optimistic over ConCourt ruling

Opposition parties say they are optimistic that the Constitutional Court will rule in their favour after arguing their case for a secret motion of no confidence vote in President Jacob Zuma.

The political parties supported the application that the United Democratic Movement (UDM) brought.

The court is expected to deliver judgment soon after reserving judgment on Monday.

Counsel for opposing parties argued whether National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete had the power to order a secret vote.

Opposition parties have lobbied for a secret ballot and called on African National Congress (ANC) parliamentarians to vote with their conscience.

Mbete postponed the no confidence debate, saying she had no powers to agree to a secret ballot.

Advocate Dali Mpofu, acting for the UDM, explained the significance of the secret vote: “The purpose of the Constitution bringing such a thing as a secret ballot is to protect the voters from the potential of planting and rendering toothless that very vital instrument. So, when those members have taken the oath to say I will uphold the Constitution, then they are saying what they are going to be doing will be according to their conscience. We are humbly saying to this court that you cannot give meaning to all that without having the secret ballot.”

[Source: SABC]

