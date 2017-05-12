A Facebook video showing an elderly man being tortured and humiliated by two young men has gone viral, sparking public outrage on the social media platform. On Thursday, a video was posted showing the auto electrical workers, aged 20 and 22 years, pulling the white bearded man to a work counter, covering his head with a towel and pretending to hit his hand with a hammer.

The aged man’known as ‘Zainodien’ cries for help, pleading with the men not to hurt him. As he is let go, he swears never do anything wrong again, invoking Allah’s name.

“Ek sal nooit weer sikke dinge doen nie. Allah sal my hard straf,” he says, thanking the young men for letting him off the hook.

Ok all here is the video please share we need to catch and name and shame these bastards this has gone to far now. Posted by Redoh Kimosabi Kimmie on Donnerstag, 11. Mai 2017

The details as to why the elderly man was apprehended are uncertain, but it’s believed the incident took place at the Alpine Auto Electrical in Klip Road Grassy Park. The video was first posted by Redoh Kimmie, triggering widespread reaction with some going as far as messing and calling the company to take action.

VOC News contacted Alpine Auto Electrical and spoke to the owner Tasmeer Hendricks, who condemned the incident. Tasmeer confirmed that two suspects were his sons (including the camera-man), the other his nephew. The three men have been identified as Abubakr Hendricks, Yaseen Hendricks and Mogammad Saaligh Hendricks.

“I am very disappointed and upset by all of this. There is no way this can ever be condoned. I can’t even work properly today…I feel terrible,” he said.

Tasmeer said all three men would be harshly dealt with. They have been asked to write a formal apology on Facebook and to directly ask the elderly man for forgiveness,

Tasmeer declined to provide any details of the incident, but stressed that the homeless man was not hurt in anyway. He said the men were trying to teach the man a lesson, in a way they thought was humourous.

“I don’t know what came over them. I can’t explain what they were thinking…”

Outraged Facebook users have condemned the incident, with many saying the harassment and torture amounted to abuse and calling for the culprits to be brought to book.

Many commentators said they recognized the old man and believed that he was possibly mentally unstable. He is well known to be a “con artist” who has repeatedly begged people for lifts. Usually, he would ask for money, gaining sympathy with a story about his deceased wife and hungry child. But others who have encountered him said he was harmless and had never hurt anyone. His modus operandi is a simply a means to survive.

Western Cape Social Development MEC Albert Fritz said he would investigate the matter.

“I strongly condemn the action perpetrated by these two men on this older person and will get my department to investigate whether any criminal charges must be laid against these men. Older , vulnerable people should be respected and protected by our communities and not tortured in the way this older man was,” said Fritz.

A source said the SA Human Rights Investigation was also looking into the matter. VOC

