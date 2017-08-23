Overwhelming response to VOC’s Unwanted Guest

VOC has been overwhelmed by the public interest in its first theatre production The Unwanted Guest, with 90% of tickets now sold. From its origins as a radio series during the December holidays, the story of a crazy, yet loving Cape Town Muslim family is being brought to life on the stage. The show heads to the Baxter theatre on the 14th October 2017 for one night only.

Nawaal Samuels from VOCs Marketing team says that the sale of tickets have been going extremely well.

“Alhamdulilah, we have been selling tickets since the minute we were live on Computicket’s website. It has been a week since tickets were available and we are currently on 550 tickets sold.”

Writer and producer Najma Bibi Noor Mahomed says she’s elated by the response so far.

“We always knew that we would get the support of our ardent listeners, but the general response has been phenomenal. From the moment we announced the play, we’ve been getting calls and messages from people why we are not selling tickets at the station as well. It’s been wonderful…”

Mahomed says the play is one that people can relate to.

“The story is around a dysfunctional family and about the challenges they face when a guest unexpectedly lands there for some time. Many people would be able to relate to the story and our aim is to send a message on how important it is to have an elder in the home.”

The amateur cast is made up of members from the VOC family with the likes of Wiedaad Petersen, Fadia Abrahams, Shafiek Sedick, Nawaal Samuels, Quaanita Satardien, Hishaam Salasa and Jasmina Petersen. The team has also got local singer and actor Mujahid George on board to assist with the stage work and direction.

Tickets for the production are available now at Computicket or at any Shoprite or Checkers store. VOC

