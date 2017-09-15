Paarl residents vandalize shops after shooting

Paarl East detectives are investigating a case of attempted murder and public violence. This after the owner of a shop shot at two suspects that stole some cool drinks at his shop in Ribbok street, Chicago, Paarl East on Tuesday evening. According to Western Cape police, the shop owner and his partner were busy unloading cool drinks from his vehicle when the two suspects stole a crate of cool drink.

The owner shot at the suspects and one was wounded in the stomach. The wounded suspect, a 32 year old male of Paarl East was taken to a nearby hospital by ambulance for medical treatment. After the shooting incident, the community started to vandalize the shop as well as a chain retailer next to it.

In the process a SAPS vehicle was damage and two SAPS members were slightly injured. The two suspects, a 14 year old boy and 23 year old male were brought in for questioning.

Anyone with information may contact Crime Stop at 08600 1011 or the Paarl East Police Station at 021 8775900. VOC

