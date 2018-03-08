Palestinian-American activist Ali Abunimah to visit SA for IAW

Prominent Palestinian-American journalist and activist Ali Abunimah will be the keynote speaker for the South African leg of #IsraeliApartheidWeek which kicks off from 12th to 18 March 2018.

Abunuimah is the author and co-founder of the widely acclaimed and award-winning online publication The Electronic Intifada, a leading source of news and analysis focussed on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

A graduate of Princeton University and the University of Chicago, Ali Abunimah has authored “One Country: A Bold Proposal to End the Israeli-Palestinian Impasse” and “The Battle for Justice in Palestine”. Abunimah is also the recipient of the 2013 Lannan Cultural Freedom Fellowship and has written thousands of articles in major publications including the New York Times, Chicago Tribune, Los Angeles Times and has appeared on various television discussion programs on CNN, MSNBC, PBS, Aljazeera and other networks. Click here for a short video of Ali Abunimah speaking on the BDS movement.

A short video interview in which Ali Abunimah comments on the tremendous growth of BDS against the Apartheid state of Israel,

Ali Abunimah’s mother is originally from the Palestinian village of Lifta but became a refugee in the 1948 Israeli expulsion of indigenous Palestinians from their homeland. His father is from the village of Battir, now in the Palestinian West Bank, and served as a diplomat at the UN. Abunimah is one of the world’s leading media and activist voices on the Palestinian issue.

#IsraeliApartheidWeek has grown since its inception in South Africa six years ago and is supported by 100 organizations, is an international series of self-organized rallies, protests, lectures, cultural performances, concerts, sports events, films and workshops held annually in over 250 cities, communities and campuses across the globe. With “Afro-Palestinian solidarity” as this year’s theme, #IsraeliApartheidWeek in SA will focus on both Israel’s apartheid policies against the Palestinians as well as the regime’s discriminatory policies against Africans.

Public events for #IAW2018:

TUESDAY (13 MARCH 2018, 18H30)

TOPIC: Israel’s racism against Africans and Afro-Palestinian solidarity

VENUE: Graduate Seminar Room, East Campus, Wits University, Johannesburg

INFO: 081 740 3838‬

WEDNESDAY (14 MARCH 2018, 13H00)

VENUE: Building 123, South Campus, Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University, Port Elizabeth

HOSTS: Centre for the Advancement of Non-racialism and Democracy

INFO: ‭0826121657‬

THURSDAY (15 MARCH 2018, 18H00)

VENUE: New Lecture Theatre Building, Upper Campus, UCT, Cape Town

HOSTS: UCT PSF, PSA UWC and others

INFO: 082 695 5659

FRIDAY (16 MARCH 2018, 18H00)

TOPIC: “Prospects for Palestine’s Liberation in the Era of Trump”

VENUE: 28 Sir Lowry Road, Foreshore, Cape Town

HOSTS: Palestine Museum, PSC,

INFO: ‭082 612 1657‬

SATURDAY (17 MARCH 2018, 11H00)

TOPIC: Introduction to Palestine solidarity

VENUE:Isivivana Centre, Khayelitsha

HOSTS: Equal Education

INFO: ‭082 6121 657‬

