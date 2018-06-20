Palestinian boy shot in Gaza protest succumbs to his wounds

A 13-year-old Palestinian boy shot by Israeli soldiers during Gaza border protests has died from his wounds.

Zakariya Bashbash was shot in his stomach by Israeli fire in one of the protests in the besieged protests during the past weeks and was admitted to Gaza’s Shifa Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on Monday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

Also on Monday, Israeli troops shot and killed 24-year-old Gazan man Sabri Ahmad Abu Khader.

Over 130 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since the beginning of Great March of Return protests in late March.

Palestinians are calling to return to the homes their families were forced from in 1948 during the war surrounding the creation of Israel and for an end to the decade-long crippling blockade of the Palestinian enclave.

Last week, the UN General Assembly adopted by a strong majority an Arab-backed resolution condemning Israel for the killing of protesters.

The resolution condemned Israel’s use of “excessive, disproportionate and indiscriminate force” against Palestinian civilians and called for protection measures for Palestinians in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

(Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, PC, Social Media)

