Palestinian children activists ready for CT tour

Following packed crowds at public events in Johannesburg and Durban, a group of Palestinian children activists are headed to Cape Town this weekend for the last leg of their South African tour.

The delegation of 5 children are in SA on an awareness program called the Shamsaan PalS4Peace tour, to learn about the South African liberation movement. They are all activists in their communities and face brutality under the Israeli occupation.

Since their arrival in South Africa, these brave and fiery children have had the opportunity to travel and to engage with South Africans nationally; to educate and provide a deeper understanding of the Palestinian condition and to build relationships with South African youth. Their visit has been given mainstream media coverage in South Africa, showcasing their stories to a wider audience.

In Cape Town, the delegation will be hosted by the Awqaf Foundation, Al Quds Foundation and Palestine Human rights Museum. A number of public events have been planned (see below) including a documentary screening called Radiance of Résistance.

This film tells the story of Janna Ayyad and Ahed Tamimi (9 years and 14 years old at the time) and their life under military occupation in Nabi Saleh, Palestine.

Read more: http://www.vocfm.co.za/want-peace-equality-janna-jihad/

Janna Ayyad has been called the youngest journalist in Palestine. Ahed won the Handala Courage Award from Turkey when she was 13 and met with Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan. This film will take an intimate look at their everyday lives and their importance as the new generation of Palestinian non-violent resistance.

The screening takes place at 7pm on Tuesday, 8th August at Islamia Auditorium, Islamia High School, 409 Imam Haroon Road, Rondebosch East. Tickets are free but must be booked at www.freepalestine.co.za

Meanwhile, VOC listeners can tune into a special interview with the Palestinian children activists on Monday at 5pm on Drivetime.

SHAMSAAN PALESTINIAN YOUTH TOUR PUBLIC PROGRAMME Cape Town 5-11 AUGUST 2017 Day 1 – Saturday – 5 AUGUST 2017 NO Begin End Time DESCRIPTION VENUE 1 19:30 20:30 01:00 Arrival Cape Town International Airport Cape Town International Airport Day 2 – Sunday – 6 August 2017 NO Begin End Time DESCRIPTION VENUE 1 09:00 11:00 02:00 Anglican Church Epping 2 14:00 18:00 04:00 Human Rights Museum / SAIFA Art Workshop Palestine Museum Day 4 – Tuesday – 8 August 2017 NO Begin End Time DESCRIPTION VENUE 1 09:00 12:00 03:00 Table Mountain planting of Olive Tree Palestinian Solidarity Leadership 2 19:00 19:20 00:20 EXHIBITION OF ART WORK Al Ikhlaas Library, Islamia Gallery 3 19:20 21:20 02:00 SCREENING OF RESISTANCE FILM Islamia Auditorium Day 5 – Wednesday – 9 August 2017 NO Begin End Time DESCRIPTION VENUE 1 09:30 10:30 01:00 Awqaf SA Woman’s Day Programme Islamia 2 09:30 10:30 01:00 MJC WOMANS DAY PROGRAMME Day 6 – Thursday – 10 August 2017 NO Begin End Time DESCRIPTION VENUE 1 09:00 12:00 03:00 Palestinian Youth Rally Darul Islam High 2 13:30 15:00 01:30 Soccer Match Islamia College Islamia Astro Turf 3 15:00 17:00 02:00 Equal Education in Khayaletsha Khayaletsha 4 18:30 20:30 02:00 Al Quds Foundation & MJC Palestinian Thursday Rally Masjid Rawbie Day 7 – Friday – 11 August 2017 NO Begin End Time DESCRIPTION VENUE 1 09:00 12:00 03:00 Parliament Meeting with MP’s and Hunger Strike Supporters 2 12:00 15:00 03:00 Jumuah and Lunch Al Quds Masjid

For more informaion, visit the 2 Suns Shamsaan Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/2SunsShamsaan/ or follow #pals4peace on Facebook and Twitter

