Palestinian prisoner suspends hunger strike before court session

Palestinian prisoner Ammar Ibrahim Hamour suspended his hunger strike on Wednesday after at least 30 days without food as the prisoner awaits a court session scheduled on Dec. 28, according to the Palestinian Committee of Prisoners’ Affairs.

Head of the committee Issa Qaraqe said in a statement that Hamour decided to suspend his hunger strike after Israeli authorities promised not to renew his administrative detention order — an Israeli policy of internment without charge or trial based on undisclosed evidence, leading up to a court session next week.

Qaraqe also noted that Hamour was transferred from solitary confinement in Israel’s Beer Sheva prison to Israel’s Ashkelon prison, in the latest of several prison transfers of Hamour by Israeli authorities.

Israeli authorities have already issued two six-month administrative detention orders against Hamour since he was initially detained by Israeli forces more than nine months ago.

Hamour, 28, is from the village of Jabaa in the Jenin district of the northern occupied West Bank.

Meanwhile, incarcerated hunger strikers Anas Shadid and Ahmad Abu Farah have been on hunger strikes for nearly 90 days in protest of their administrative detentions.

[Source: Ma’an News]

