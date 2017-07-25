Palestinian shot in the head by Israeli forces during clashes

A Palestinian was shot and seriously injured in the head with live fire by Israeli forces during clashes that erupted Monday evening in the town of Hizma, northeast of Jerusalem in the central occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a statement that the Palestinian male, whose identity remained unknown, was transferred to the Palestine Medical Complex in Ramallah, where he was undergoing surgery and reported to be in critical condition.

An Israeli army spokesperson said they were looking into reports.

Hundreds of Palestinians have been injured over the past week during clashes and demonstrations against new Israeli security measures at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

The Palestinian Red Crescent released a statement earlier Monday detailing the casualties of the past 10 days, ever since Palestinians in occupied East Jerusalem launched a civil disobedience campaign in the city in protest of increased Israeli security measures at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

According to the group, approximately 1,090 Palestinians had been injured since Israeli authorities installed metal detectors, turnstiles, and additional security cameras in the compound following a deadly shooting attack at Al-Aqsa on July 14.

Statistics from the group showed that 29 Palestinians were injured, some seriously, with live bullets, 374 were injured with rubber-coated steel bullets, 471 suffered from tear gas inhalation — including 34 who were hospitalized — 216 were “physically assaulted, burned and run over” during clashes with Israeli forces.

376 of the injuries documented occurred in Jerusalem, with one Jerusalemite injured with live fire, 193 Jerusalemites injured with rubber-coated steel bullets, 14 Jerusalemites suffered from severe tear gas inhalation, and 168 Jerusalemites who were “assaulted and run over.”

[Source: Maan News Agency]

