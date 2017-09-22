Palestinian Walk For Freedom on Heritage Day

Capetonians have been urged to put on their walking shoes and caps for an easy Sunday morning walk this Heritage Day in solidarity with Palestinians living under occupation. The Al Quds Foundation and Palestine Solidarity Alliance are calling on the community to join them in the Cape’s 5th annual Walk For Freedom on Sunday 24th September.

As a reminder of Nelson Mandela’s iconic statement “We know all too well that our freedom is not complete without the freedom of the Palestinians”, organizers believe it is small initiatives like these that make a difference in keeping the momentum of Palestinian activism alive.

“We come out of apartheid and we know what it is to have freedom in comparison to the Palestinian brothers and other parts of the world,” says Al Quds Foundation (SA) administrator, Haji Yunus Allie.

“The Palestinian people have been through occupation for countless years. This walk reminds us that the struggle is not over. It’s a long road, but we have to continue the fight.”

“This is for Masjidul Aqsa and for the people that is suffering and can’t read their salah at Masjidul Aqsa.”

Scores of Palestinians have been temporarily banned from entering the holy site in recent weeks, with many Palestinians being targeted following a mass civil disobedience campaign in occupied East Jerusalem in July following the imposition of unprecedented security restrictions at Al-Aqsa.

The walk starts from 8am at the Greenpoint track en route to the Sea Point Pavilion. There will be donation boxes for any donors. Snacks will also be on sale at the end, all for the sole purpose to raise funds for Masjidul Aqsa. VOC

