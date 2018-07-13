Panasonic’s relocation to CT will boost the province’s economy: Zille

Western Cape Premier Helen Zille says the relocation of electronics company Panasonic’s headquarters from Johannesburg to Cape Town is a huge economic boost for the province.

Panasonic South Africa has launched its new local headquarters at Century City in Cape Town.

Zille says this is a great vote of confidence in the province. She says this move will also pave the way for other investors to do the same.

“This is how we drive job creation… this is how we take a company with the DNA of Panasonic worldwide – famous for efficiency, for delivery, for reliability – and make it part of the DNA of Cape Town… and this is why you have the extra ordinary findings by PricewaterhouseCoopers..,” says Zille.

