PAP president under scrutiny amid corruption allegations

Member of the Pan African Parliament (PAP) Rules Committee from South Africa Santosh Kalyan is calling for a forensic audit of the Parliament this week.

Kaylan made these comments as re-elected president Roger Nkodo Dang faces allegations of corruption and marginalising staff from other regions.

The Clerk Vipya Harawa confirmed to SABC News that his job is under threat, saying he too wants to testify in a parliamentary investigation, after the president said it was his office that did not prepare the parliament Activity Report in time for the plenary.

Kalyan is the longest serving member of the PAP from South Africa.

As a member of the Rules Committee she says she was shocked when the President appointed a Third Vice President whose victory did not meet the required simple majority, as the majority of the votes were spoilt, and she says the President admits he broke the rules.

Kalyan wants a wide ranging forensic audit to investigate allegations of mismanagement of funds, and suspicion the president used PAP resources to campaign in 31 countries over 3 months purporting to do work for the parliament.

Nkodo Dang says he will speak to SABC News on Tuesday.

