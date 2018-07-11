Parker family says no ransom demand received

No ransom has been demanded for the release of alleged kidnapping victim, businessman Liyaqat Allie Parker. This according to a family spokesperson who said the “the reports are completely untrue”. Earlier on Wednesday, media reports stated that a ransom demand of R50 million in Bitcoin was sent to the family via email to secure the release of the 65-year-old founder of the Foodprop Group, a claim the family denied.

Speaking to VOC News, a spokesperson for the family explained that no communication has been made by any individual or group demanding a ransom of any form from the family.

Parker, a Plattekloof resident, was allegedly abducted at his business premises in Parow on Monday morning.

An eyewitness said Parker arrived inside the parking lot of his business at 08h30 when a Silver Hilux bakkie pulled up behind him. He was allegedly accosted by five suspects and shoved into the vehicle, which sped off.

Parker is also a board member of Al Amien Foods and a non-executive board member of Brimstone Investment.

South African Police Service spokesperson captain FC Van Wyk would not confirm whether a ransom demand was made and said it remains a sensitive case.

On Monday, Western Cape police confirmed that Parker had been kidnapped at gunpoint.

“According to information the victim was driving into the basement of his business premises in Stairway Close, De Greens, Parow, when an unknown double cab LDV followed and at the gate forced the security guard at gunpoint into the toilet where they took his cellular telephone and locked him up. They then continued into the basement where they forced the businessman into their vehicle and drove off in an unknown direction,” said van Wyk.

A case of armed robbery and kidnapping has been opened for investigation.

Following the alleged kidnapping, the Parker family released a statement requesting that anyone with information that may assist in locating the businessman comes forward.

