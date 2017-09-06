Parkwood residents, activists protest at court

Five suspects arrested for the murder of a 7 year old boy in Parkwood Estate will remain in custody until their bail hearing next week. Ezra Daniels was killed in a drive by shooting on Sunday while playing outside. Grassy Park CPF spokesperson Phillip Bam says fuming residents protested outside the Wynberg Magistrates Court, calling for bail to be denied.

“The community police forum submitted a letter to the court on behalf of the residents asking that bail not be granted as these suspects is known to have been perpetrating violence in the community,” said Bam.

The suspects, including two woman, and three men, aged 27, 29 and 33, were arrested and charged for murder. On Sunday, police had their hands full as they faced an angry crowd who wanted to deal with one of the suspects detained by the police.

The police vehicle was attacked with a pick handle damaging the windscreen and body of the vehicle. Constables were manhandled in the effort to get to this suspect. Two police officers were injured and one vehicle damaged. Cases of public violence and malicious damage to property, and attacking police are being investigated.

#IlithaLabantu #OneTooManySA picketing at wynberg court Posted by Ilitha Labantu on Donnerstag, 31. August 2017

Also present outside court was a women and children’s rights group which also handed over a memorandum to court officials. They held placards saying “gangsters are robbing our kids of their lives”.

According to Nombeko Leputhing from Ilitha Labantu, gang violence and the easy access to illegal weapons was spiralling out of control. She said the court must take decisive action in clamping down on perpetrators of gang violence so they are now allowed back into the community. VOC

Comments

comments