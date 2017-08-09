Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane has called for the dissolution of the National Assembly following a failed motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma.

“Parliament should be dissolved,” Maimane told journalists at a press briefing on Wednesday.

He said the official opposition will table a motion to dissolve Parliament on Thursday.

Zuma survived a vote of no confidence on Tuesday after 198 MPs voted against a motion of no confidence in him. Some 177 MPs voted in favour of the motion and nine MPs abstained.

Around 30 ANC MPs are believed to have voted against the party line and in favour of the motion.

