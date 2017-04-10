Parliament to probe alleged financial crisis in Mokonyane’s Dept

Parliament’s portfolio committee on water and sanitation has agreed to urgently investigate reports on the financial woes of Minister Nomvula Mokonyane’s department.

Committee chair Mlungisi Johnson was reacting to reports that the department had an overdraft of around three-point-five billion rand and was unable to account for R654-million on its books.

Mokonyane had assured the committee that the financial affairs of the department were in order.

Earlier this year, the Democratic Alliance said it will request the Auditor General Kimi Makwetu to launch an investigation into the alleged gross mismanagement of funds by Mokonyane.

This after it emerged that the department is effectively bankrupt.

[Source: SABC]

