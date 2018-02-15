Parliament receives Zuma resignation letter

Former president Jacob Zuma’s resignation letter has been received by Parliament, National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete confirmed on Friday morning.

The ANC also confirmed that Cyril Ramaphosa is their man to take over as President of South Africa.

“Since you are here, we can just say that our caucus dealt with the programme moving forward from today. With the motion coming off, caucus has accepted that the election of the president of the republic will come into plenary today. As the ANC, we agreed we will nominate the President of the ANC to be president of the republic, Comrade Cyril Ramaphosa,” ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu said.

It was further revealed that Parliament will on Thursday elect a new president and that Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng will be available for the swearing in ceremony this afternoon.

“The office of the chief justice has made itself available today to officiate in the business of electing a new president,” Mthembu added.

Zuma resigned from office late Wednesday, preventing a motion of no confidence in him, after being recalled by the ANC earlier in the week.

Comments

comments