Patricia de Lille’s removal ‘threatens DA’s brand in Cape Town’

The implosion of the marriage of convenience between Patricia de Lille’s Independent Democrats (ID) and the DA was a long time coming because the two are not cut from the same philosophical cloth.

This is political analyst Daniel Silke’s assessment of the rift between De Lille and the DA, which culminated in an announcement on Tuesday by the party that it had rescinded De Lille’s membership.

The long-running fight between De Lille and the DA would damage the party’s brand in Cape Town, which was seen as a “crown jewel”.

“If this were another metro, it [the fighting]would not have been seen as symbolically important,” Silke said.

Deputy chairwoman of the DA’s federal council Natasha Mazzone said: “It is no secret that the DA has suffered … damage because of this issue due to the lack of information presented to our voters.”

The DA’s decision was based on an interview De Lille gave to 702, during which she said she would leave the party after clearing her name.

Some ID members were expected to leave the DA as a result of De Lille’s removal.

De Lille’s deputy mayor, Ian Neilson, will take over in Cape Town in the interim.

De Lille said on Tuesday at a media briefing following the DA’s decision she would petition the courts to interdict city manager Lungelo Mbandazayo from declaring a vacancy.

She cited her decision to push for transformation in the City of Cape Town as the reason for her removal.

The ANC, which is the official opposition in the City of Cape Town, said it would hold a media briefing on Wednesday to address the implications of the DA’s decision on the running of the city.

DA federal council chairman James Selfe said its constitution provided that a member ceased to be a member when he or she publicly declared his or her intention to resign.

[source: Business Live]

Comments

comments