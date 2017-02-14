Paul O’Sullivan released from jail

Forensic investigator Paul O’Sullivan was arrested and released from custody by order of the High Court in Pretoria late on Monday night.

O’Sullivan was arrested on Monday at Afriforum offices in Pretoria and was taken to the Kameeldrift police station where he was charged with fraud, intimidation and extortion.

The arrest allegedly relates to his investigations into Acting Police Commissioner Kgomotso Phahlane’s finances.

Judge Francis Legodi ordered that the matter be struck off the roll and reserved judgment on who would pay costs.

O’Sullivan’s lawyers approached the High Court to seek an urgent order for police to release him, and to comply with an earlier order that, should they want to detain him, he be given 48 hours to present himself to a police station.

Legodi rejected the prosecutor’s request to amend the order to state that police could arrest O’Sullivan.

O’Sullivan’s lawyer, Quintus Pelser, argued that police were in contempt of the order by arresting his client.

[Source: SABC]



