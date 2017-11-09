Pauw undeterred by death threats

A power failure disrupted the book launch of award-winning investigative journalist Jacques Pauw in Johannesburg.

This as Pauw says he is not deterred by continuous death threats on his life.

Pauw was speaking at the official launch of his book The President’s Keepers at the Hyde Park Shopping Centre in Johannesburg on Wednesday night.

The book contains allegations of the misuse of money by the SA Revenue Service and security agencies and corruption against the President.

Government agencies like the State Security Agency and the South African Revenue Services (SARS) are threatening to take Pauw to court.

Earlier, Pauw said he had been receiving death threats since the release of his book.

Pauw alleges, among other things, in the book that President Jacob Zuma received a monthly salary from a businessman.

Speaking on Morning Live on Tuesday Pauw said: “I had two death threats on Saturday and I had a nasty one last night. I suppose it comes with a book like this. There are some very, very unhappy people out there. I was in fact on the phone to Ronnie Kasrils last night we were discussing his new book and while I was talking to Ronnie, there was a private number coming through…and at some point I said to Ronnie it might be the lawyers. The moment I took it, there was someone who said to me ‘if you don’t stop writing about Jacob Zuma you’re going to be dead’ and then put the phone down.”

[Source: SABC]

Comments

comments