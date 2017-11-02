PHD 2017 in pictures

In a day filled with love and a celebration of life, hundreds of ladies gathered in solidarity with those impacted by breast cancer in Masjid al-Quds, Gatesville. VOC in collaboration with the Women’s Forum marked the international campaign Pink Hijab Day 2017, under the theme ‘My Sickness is My Cure’. Guests were treated to an array of entertainment, stalls and informative discussions on the importance understanding the disease.
Watch: Guests were encouraged to be proactive and go for regular screening
It’s a day of solidarity and a celebration of life at Masjid al-Quds in Gatesville this morning as VOC’s #PinkHijabDay2017 gets underway. #BreastCancer #Awareness #WomensHealth #YouCanOvercome
