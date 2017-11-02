Voice of the Cape
PHD 2017 in pictures

By on News, VOC News

In a day filled with love and a celebration of life, hundreds of ladies gathered in solidarity with those impacted by breast cancer in Masjid al-Quds, Gatesville. VOC in collaboration with the Women’s Forum marked the international campaign Pink Hijab Day 2017,  under the theme ‘My Sickness is My Cure’. Guests were treated to an array of entertainment, stalls and informative discussions on the importance understanding the disease.

Ladies of all ages gathered in the masjid, beautifully draped in shades of pink.

Attendees enjoyed an array of confectioneries and sweet treats that were on sale.

VOC staff donned in marshmallow-pink hujub pose for a last photo after an informative and fun-filled day.

 

Attendees support each other as they queue to be screened.

Ladies enjoy a chuckle as they prepare to take a selfie in the traditional Pink Hijab Day photo-booth.

Watch: Guests were encouraged to be proactive and go for regular screening

It’s a day of solidarity and a celebration of life at Masjid al-Quds in Gatesville this morning as VOC’s #PinkHijabDay2017 gets underway. #BreastCancer #Awareness #WomensHealth #YouCanOvercome

Posted by Voice of the Cape Radio – VOC on Dienstag, 31. Oktober 2017

