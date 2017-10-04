Philippi gets new station commander following murders

A new station commander has been appointed and at least 40 extra police officers will be brought to Philippi East police station on the Cape Flats following 18 murders in the past week.

Police have also arrested 45 people, among them five suspected kingpins.

Police minister Fikile Mbalula says he’s decided to replace the previous station commander, Colonel Vuyisile Payi because residents do not trust him.

The new commander is Bongani Mtakati.

Mbalula earlier accused some officers at the station of working with criminals.

A joint task team has also been formed by the community and the police.

A local community leader and member of the Western Cape legislature, Nceba Hinana, says there seems to be co-operation between the parties now.

“So far I am happy with the progress. We have even agreed with the municipality that the issue of electrifying the area is going to be considered,” says Hinana.

[Source: SABC]

