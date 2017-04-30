Phosa accepts endorsement to be the next ANC President

Former African National Congress (ANC) Treasurer-General Mathews Phosa has accepted an endorsement to be the next ANC President.

Ward 52 under the Eric Moscow Lusaneni Branch and several other wards in the Western Cape say Phosa is one of few ANC members who still has integrity.

Party members gathered at the Langa Sports Complex on the Cape Flats.

Phosa is the former Premier of Mpumalanga, former ANC Treasurer-General as well as a member of the National Executive Committee of the party. He is also one of the few political activists that has spoken out against President Jacob Zuma’s leadership.

Now ward 52 and several other wards in the Western Cape say they want him to lead.

“All of us here say that “Mathews Phosa lead us, all the branches here. When we go back to our branches we must take back this message, we want Mathews Phosa as ANC president,” says Mascow Branch Chairperson Moses Gwija.

Phosa accepted the endorsement.

“Nominations for the ANC will open in June and I was confronted with this direct question which I did not expect to come in that form but like I said no one man can lead the ANC, it is always a collective and leading to DEC (December Elective Conference). We must form those collections to ensure that there is no state capture and if so then I am prepared to lead.”

The ANC in the province could not be reached for comment.

[Source: SABC]

