Phumlani residents call on public to support their campaign

Frustrated Phumlani Village residents protesting for better service delivery, after a week of mayhem with the closure of roads in the area, say their basic needs have not been met. The residents of the area, which is located near Grassy Park in the Cape Flats, are demanding access to housing in the Pelican Park area, sanitation and access to employment. Since the protest action, residents have called for support from the broader Cape Town community in a bid to have their concerns tabled.

For clarity on the concerns of residents, VOC spoke to the Phumlani Civic Association’s Peter Mgutyana, community leader in Phumlani Village Sidwell Kweba, and Community Leader in Phumlani Village councillor Gerry Gordon, to explain what the outcomes of the protest.

Commenting on the concerns of residents, Mgutyana said Phumlani residents could not wait any longer on their councillor’s response. Kweba adding that the community members feel that their needs are neglected with little active response when they voice their concerns, saying that the only way to get the attention of their councillor was to embark on a protest.

“The protest was planned by the community, because the councillor did not give them answers for what they were complaining for,” Mgutyana stated.

The Phumlani protest reportedly gave rise to looting in the area, but Kweba asserts that the protest was not intended to result in criminal activity. Adding that the looting was caused by outsiders who used the situation to their advantage.

“We were not part of it…The people took our pain as a means of making money [through]their criminal means,” Kweba noted.

Councillor Gordon confirmed that she will attend the meeting with community leaders in the Phumlani to discuss their concerns. The meeting was scheduled to take place on Friday. She, however, explained that community members are responsible for the sewerage problem in the area.

“Some of the reasons [is that]they will [flush]animal intestines and newspaper in the toilet that will block the toilet…the community needs to take ownership and keep their toilets clean and be more hygienic,” Gordon stated.

All roads and schools have been reopened Friday. Residents have since called on the public to support their campaign for housing and a decent living living conditions.

VOC 91.3fm

