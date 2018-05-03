PLO: Palestinians Will Not Be Part of Any Peace Plan Proposed by US

Saeb Erekat, secretary general of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), said that the Palestinian side will not be part of any peace plan proposed by US president Donald Trump.

During a meeting with Sweden’s State Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Annika Söder, and the accompanying delegation in Ramallah, Erekat said that the Palestinian stance is firm and that Trump has isolated himself from the peace process, following his decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, and to move the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

According to WAFA, this comes in response to statements made by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, during a meeting with Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, on Sunday, where he said that,

“the boundaries of Israeli sovereignty in Jerusalem remain subject to negotiations between the parties, and we remain committed to achieving a lasting and comprehensive peace that offers a brighter future for both Israel and the Palestinians.”

Pompeo said,

“by recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and the seat of its government, we’re recognizing reality.”

Erekat questioned how peace can be achieved while trying to exclude the issues of Jerusalem and refugees from negotiations, and slammed Pompeo’s statements as totally flawed.

“The US cannot be a mediator or partner in the peace process unless it withdrew its recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, because it makes no sense for Palestine to be without East Jerusalem as its capital.”

Erekat further reiterated his support to President Mahmoud Abbas’ vision proposed at the UN Security Council, last February.

“We seek a solution that guarantees resolving all of the final status issues, foremost the issue of refugees and prisoners, in accordance with relevant international resolutions. No one will deceive us and we will not fall into the illusion that the United States can have any balanced ideas that could lead to the achievement of a real and just peace. Washington has become part of the problem and not the solution.”

(IMEMC, PC, Social Media)

