Police appeal for help in Zhauns kidnapping

Police in Woodstock are looking for information following the alleged kidnapping of businessman Sadeck Zhaun Ahmed. He was allegedly abducted yesterday evening by three unknown males in front of his business in Victoria Road in Salt River.

It is believed the 71 year old businessman and his driver were busy outside the shop when an unknown double cab bakkie pulled up behind them. Three armed men threatened and forced him into their bakkie and drove off.

Police say the bakkie in which the suspects used to travel was later found abandoned in Victoria Road.

“The circumstances around this incident are under investigation,” said Woodstock police Sargent Hilton Malila.

VOC News visited the Zhauns store on Wednesday to find business as usual. But distressed relatives at the shop declined to comment.

Anyone with information about the incident is requested to contact Warrant Officer David Miles on 021-4862840 or crime stop on 08600 10111. VOC

