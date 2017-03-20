Police intensify probe in Chief Justice Office burglary

Police say they have intensified their investigation into the theft of 15 computers from the Chief Justice’s offices in Midrand, north of Johannesburg occurred the day after the Constitutional Court handed down its judgment on the grants crisis.

Fifteen computers, containing confidential information on South Africa’s judges were stolen during Sunday’s burglary.

They say they have set-up a task team but have yet to make any arrests after the disappearance of the computers containing important information on the country’s justices.

Parliament has urged the police to leave no stone unturned in ensuring that those responsible for the theft face the full might of the law.

Parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo says the incident is an attack on the country’s democracy.

“We believe that criminality of this nature not only undermines out judicial system functioning, but also it undermines our shared values as a nation. We as an institution, we urge the police to take all the necessary steps to ensure that the perpetrators of this detestable act are brought to book.”

Meanwhile, the Democratic Alliance (DA) says it is a highly suspicious coincidence that the break-in at the office of the Chief Justice.

The judgment was highly critical of Social Development Minister, Bathabile Dlamini.

The DA’s Shadow Minister of Justice Glynnis Breytenbach suspects a link between the burglary and the armed robbery at the Helen Suzman foundation almost a year ago.

“We view it as a clear act to intimidate the judiciary. No normal people wake up in the morning and start to break in into the office of the Chief Justice. Specific information was targeted at the Helen Suzman foundation and at the office of the Chief Justice.”

[Source: SABC]

