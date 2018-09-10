Police investigate after man’s body found in Macassar

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 31-year-old man after his body was found in Macassar, Western Cape on Sunday.

A Bangladeshi man was shot dead, police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andre Traut said.

“No one has been arrested as of yet,” he added.

Last month, Robert Sonnekus’ body was found at a sand mine Macassar.

His vehicle was recovered in Mitchells Plain after it had been stripped in nearby bushes.

News24 previously reported that three men were arrested for possession of stolen property.

A 34-year-old man was also arrested, but police were unable to confirm whether he was being charged with armed robbery or murder.

The suspect has been released on early parole.

