1437 AH • 3 May 2017

Police minister vows to root out gangsters

News, VOC News

By Thakira Desai

Minister of Police Fikile Mbalula has warned gangsters that their days are numbered and police will intensify the fight against gang violence. The minister visited Elsies River on Thursday, after a brutal drive-by shooting on Monday night, in which three people were killed.

Minister addressing the media briefing at the Elsies River police station

According to witnesses, occupants of two vehicles, a red Audi and a Uno opened fire on a group of people who were believed to have been celebrating a birthday, playing cards and drinking in Tiara Road. Thirteen were shot, three of whom succumbed to their injuries outside the De Burg apartment block at approximately 20:30pm.

Speaking to journalists on a walkabout at the crime scene, Mbalula emphasised the need to rid the Cape Flats of illegal weapons, gangsterism, and the need for increased policing in crime ridden communities. He further noted that both the police and residents should not allow gangsters to have power within communities.

“Where have you seen gangsters dish out ‘pension funds’ to residents?” said Mbalula.

Residents gather to meet the minister

He assured communities that SAPS will raid gangsters and that law enforcement will not operate as business as usual.

Mbalula sent condolences to the families of the deceased, Fernand Williams and Anthony Philips.
Following a media briefing, residents voiced their frustration at the high levels of violence on the Cape Flats.

Community members converge at the crime scene

Deputy chairperson of the Community Police Forum (CPF) Imraan Mukkadam said there needs to be a change in language from the use of the word ‘gangsterism’ to ‘organized crime’ when referring to crime on the Cape Flats. He said incidents of this nature would be considered an act of terrorism if it occurred in affluent white areas or elsewhere the world.

In memory of Panky

Bullet markings

 

A tribute wall to the deceased

Jacquilin Claccen, the mother of one of the men killed, flanked by relatives, speaks to VOC News

In response, Minister Mbalula reiterated the State’s duty to protect residents and assure that communities do not live on terror and have access to freedom of movement.

Meanwhile, member of Elsie’s River CPF, William Sampie, urged politicians to deal with real issues faced by communities instead of concerning themselves with internal political squabbles. VOC

