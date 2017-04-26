Headlines
Voice of the Cape
Listen to VOC Live      26 Rajab 1438 • 25 April 2017
You are at:»»»Police officer killed by shot fired by colleague laid to rest

Police officer killed by shot fired by colleague laid to rest

0
By on Local, News

The police officer who was killed when his colleague apparently discharged his firearm while cleaning it, will be buried Ravensmead in Cape Town on Wednesday.

Constable Christopher Mouton, 38, was a constable for nine years. He got married in August and his youngest child was born in January.

Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) spokesperson Moses Dlamini told News24 that Mouton was shot in the chest last week and died at the scene.

Two constables were sitting in their vehicle at the Kraaifontein police station around 20:30 when the shot was fired from the passenger seat towards the driver seat, Dlamini said.

Dlamini said IPID would investigate the death and that no arrest had been made.

[Source: News24]

Comments

comments

Share.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

This blog is kept spam free by WP-SpamFree.