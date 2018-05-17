Police plead for help to find Mfuleni child rape suspect

Cape Town police are urging residents to assist them in apprehending a man wanted for the rape of a 7 year old girl in Mfuleni. According to police spokesperson, Noliyiso Rwexana, the girl was approached by the suspect around 7:30am on Friday while making her way to school in Nqilo Street, near Corner House Chilas in Extension 3. He then allegedly dragged her into a nearby field and raped her.

“He dragged her into the opposite field, where he raped her. The suspect later returned with the child, who was crying. When the community asked him why the child was crying, the suspect allegedly told them that she did not want to go to school.

“One of the community members flagged a van down as she noted that the child’s appearance was not good. The suspect fled and the victim was taken to the police station,” said Rwexana.

Former Mfuleni community policing forum chairperson Bongani Tyembile says crime could be avoided with the deployment of more neighbourhood watch members. He adds that volunteers use to come out in their numbers until they heard that members from other areas received monetary rewards for the efforts in combating crime.

“This initiative and the members have been doing a great job in our communities; they just need to be motivated again,” said Tyembile.

Police have urged anyone with information about the whereabouts of the suspect to contact the investigating officer, Tino Plaatjies, on 082 234 1725 or 082 522 1047.

