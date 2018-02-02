Politics will not cloud our decision on Zuma matter: NPA

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says the latest developments regarding President Jacob Zuma‘s fraud and corruption case will not pressure them to prosecute the President.

NPA spokesperson Luvuyo Mfaku says everything will be conducted within the confines of the law.

The reaction comes after President Jacob Zuma’s lawyers met the NPA’s deadline of Wednesday night and submitted representations on why he should not be prosecuted for fraud and corruption.

Mfaku says they will be guided by the law.

“We are not populists; we will never succumb to public pressure. When a decision is taken is done in line with our policy directives and due process within the confines of law. The NPA will always make right decisions, not influenced by public sentiments and politics; we do not factor in politics,” adds Mfaku.

