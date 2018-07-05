Popular Bainskloof Pass closed to traffic

The R301 Bainskloof Pass, between Wellington and Ceres, has been closed for traffic. The Department of Transport and Public Works said the closure of the road follows erosion under a low water bridge.

According to the department, the traffic load had placed the structural integrity of the pass at risk.

The route is popular for tourists visiting areas where snow had fallen.

Head of Communications Jandre Bakker had urged the public to use alternative routes in order to avoid having to turn around.

“It is currently not known when the road will be reopened for traffic, but it will be communicated as soon as it has been determined,” Bakker stated. VOC 91.3fm

