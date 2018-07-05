Voice of the Cape
Voice of the Cape

21 Shawwal 1439 AH • 5 July 2018

You are at:»»»Popular Bainskloof Pass closed to traffic
Photo: Supplied

Popular Bainskloof Pass closed to traffic

0
By on Local, News

The R301 Bainskloof Pass, between Wellington and Ceres, has been closed for traffic. The Department of Transport and Public Works said the closure of the road follows erosion under a low water bridge.

According to the department, the traffic load had placed the structural integrity of the pass at risk.

The route is popular for tourists visiting areas where snow had fallen.

Head of Communications Jandre Bakker had urged the public to use alternative routes in order to avoid having to turn around.

“It is currently not known when the road will be reopened for traffic, but it will be communicated as soon as it has been determined,” Bakker stated.

VOC 91.3fm

Share this article

Comments

comments

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

This blog is kept spam free by WP-SpamFree.