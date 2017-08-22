Pre-Haj showers likely in Makkah, holy sites

Showers are likely to bring some solace to the thousands of pilgrims in Makkah between Aug. 24 and 26 (Dhul Hijja 2-4), three days before they set out for the tent city of Mina in preparation for the standing on Arafat.

The highlands of Makkah, including the holy sites, and Madinah are expected to have rainy clouds, dust storm accompanied by lighting and poor visibility until Dhul Hijja 7, the Saudi Press Agency said quoting a report from the General Authority for Meteorology and Environment Protection.

The rainy weather conditions would gradually subside, paving the way for high temperatures. During the Haj days starting from Aug. 28 to Sept. 4 (Dhul Hijja 8 to 13) according to Umm Al-Qura calendar, the holy sites will experience minimum temperatures ranging between 30 and 33 degrees Celsius and maximum between 42 to 45 degrees Celsius. The humidity will range between 45 and 85 percent during the period.

The authority announced this during the inspection tour of Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture Abdulrahman Al-Fadli to have first-hand information about the arrangements and preparations made by it at the holy sites for this year’s Haj. Dr. Khalil Al-Thaqafi, president of the authority, and other senior officials accompanied him. The minister listened to the briefing from Al-Thaqafi about the activities of the authority’s operation rooms at the holy sites.

[Source: Saudi Gazette]

