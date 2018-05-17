President Cyril Ramaphosa wishes the Muslim community well for Ramadan

President Cyril Ramaphosa has wished the Muslim community well during Ramadan. In a statement, Ramaphosa says the importance and benefits of this Holy Month of fasting and charity extends beyond the lives of Muslims, as it contributes to the spiritual and social well being of all South Africans.

“This is a month that allows all of us to reflect on – and act on – the small, thoughtful things we can do to contribute to a better society,” said Ramaphosa.

The president also expressed concern over the Muslim community of Verulam, in KwaZulu-Natal, following the deadly attack at the Imam Hussain mosque one week ago. Ramaphosa says he hopes the community of Verulam will be able to experience Ramadan as the period of peace and goodwill it is meant to be.

