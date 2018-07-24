President Ramaphosa welcomes Xi Jinping to South Africa

President Cyril Ramaphosa will welcome his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, at the Union Buildings on Tuesday morning.

Xi touched down in the country on Monday evening ahead of the Brics summit which begins in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of diplomatic relations between South Africa and China.

The Presidency said both nations aim to strengthen political, economic, social and international cooperation.

Xi has pledged to strengthen economic ties with Africa and has already visited Senegal and Rwanda, with South African being the last stop of his African tour.

