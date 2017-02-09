President Zuma downplays SONA pressure

President Jacob Zuma says he is not feeling any pressure about the State of the Nation Address on Thursday night.

The 2017 SONA comes amid renewed calls from opposition parties on the president to step down following the Constitutional Court ruling on Nkandla and the former Public Protector’s report on the State of Capture.

But speaking to the SABC while putting the final touches to his speech, President Zuma brushed off his critics

Zuma says he is looking forward to deliver his much anticipated State of the Nation Address.

The 2017 State of the Nation Address is dedicated to the late ANC’s longest serving president Oliver Reginald Tambo, who would have turned 100 this year.

Zuma is expected to outline measures to expedite radical economic transformation and land reform when he delivers his speech in Parliament today.

Earlier the governing African National Congress (ANC) identified these as some of the urgent issues requiring attention to enable the majority of South Africans to benefit the country’s economy.

Judging from the ANC’s January 8 Statement to the party’s NEC Lekgotla and the focus of the recent Cabinet Lekgotla, transforming the economy to benefit the majority will take center stage.

Government’s nine-point plan aimed at re igniting the economy is set to be intensified with government’s economic blue print – the National Development Plan (NDP) given priority.

As preparations for the SONA get in full swing, at least over 400 members of the South African National Defence Force will be on standby, a move that has angered some opposition parties accusing government of militarising the event.

Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Ngqakula says soldiers will only support and will only be around for any eventuality.

Zuma vows his administration will never rest until everyone benefits.

[Source: SABC]

