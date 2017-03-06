President Zuma in Jarkata to strengthen ties

The 20th session of the Indian Ocean Rim Association will begin in the Indonesian capital Jakarta on Monday. It is a meeting of at least 21 countries bordering the Indian Ocean. Leaders of the coastal countries including South Africa are meeting to find ways of how they can use the ocean to revitalise their economies.

The association is a brainchild of former President Nelson Mandela who advocated for closer cooperation of countries on the shores of the Indian Ocean.

The association is a brainchild of former President Nelson Mandela who advocated for closer cooperation of countries on the shores of the Indian Ocean.

President Zuma will conclude his visit with a state visit at the invitation of his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo on Wednesday.

Although not much is said about economic activities in the sea, the vast oceans present huge economic benefits from fishing to trade and fighting piracy.

As the world’s third largest ocean, the Indian Ocean is a lifeline to international trade producing goods and services worth over R13 trillion and accounts for half of the world’s shipping cargo.

At least 21 coastal countries including South Africa along with Mauritius, Somalia, Tanzania, Mozambique, Australia and Indonesia advocated for the Indian Ocean Rim Association in 1995, and although not binding, the association brings together all countries bordering the Indian Ocean.

Chettandeo Bhugun the Permanent Secretary from Mauritius, also paid tribute to late President Nelson Mandela for helping to establish the Indian Ocean Rim Association in 1995.

Faced with tough economic climate in a world assuming protectionist measures as evidenced in the Brexit, the Indian Ocean Rim Association member states seek a different approach. And for South Africa diversifying its markets is the best option. Government has adopted the ocean economy as one of its nine point plan to revitalise the economy.

International Relations Minister Maite Nkoana Mashabane says,“South Africa is also set to take over the two year Chairmanship of the 21 member grouping until 2019. Pretoria has also put its outgoing High Commissioner to Mauritius Dr Nomvuyo Nokwe as the Secretary for the Indian Ocean Rim Association.”

