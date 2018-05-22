Public Sector wage negotiations deadlocked

Public sector wage negotiations have stalled, as not all stakeholders could come to an agreement.

The signing of the latest three-year wage agreement between the government and public sector unions, which was supposed to take place on Monday, has been postponed indefinitely, at the last minute.

Although the parties remain deadlocked, Public Service and Administration Minister Ayanda Dlodlo says she is confident that an agreement will be reached soon. Government tabled and signed its final offer of 7 % on Friday evening.

Dlodlo was set to address the media on Monday following weeks of protracted wage negotiations with Public Sector Unions.

On Friday last week, the Public Service Coordinating Bargaining Council concluded the negotiations with an agreement expected to be signed by stakeholders on Monday morning.

The Public Servants Association refused to budge on signing the finalised public sector wage agreement, halting the conclusion of the protracted negotiations. This comes after the minister’s budget vote last week.

The department of Public Service and Administration said in principle, unions have agreed to the public sector wage agreement, but no deal has been signed. Speaking to SABC News, Dlodlo says government has placed an offer and they have not given up hope that all involved parties will find each other.

