Qari Mahmood Shahat Anwar graces the shores of CT

The long-awaited world renowned Qari, Mahmood Shahat Anwar, has landed on shores of Cape Town, where he is set to grace the Muslim community with his melodious recital of the Holy Qur’an. The Qari will be hosted after Maghrieb Salah at Masjid al-Furqaan [Islamia College] on Friday evening, 10 November, and on Saturday at Masjid al-Rawbie in Portland, Mitchells Plain.

Having mastered the seven maqamaat, the shaykh has improved the technical and artistic aspects of Quran recitation and attracted a large number of the youth interested in specializing in the recital of the Qur’an.

Co-ordinator of the Qari’s tour, hafith Zaeem Rajaah explains that South Africa is privileged and honoured to be hosting a qari of the statue of Qari Shahat, a man who hails from a family of the Qur’an.

Qari Shahat studied under the guidance of his father, the legendary Shaykh Shahat Mohammad Anwar, with his brother, a fellow state-reciter of Egypt.

“If I can quote Shaykh Muhammad Philander words, it’s as if he moves a motion through your body and you can’t control yourself after he recites an ayah.” – Hafith Zaeem Rajaah

At the age of 11, the Qari won the world Qur’an recitation of the Quran, going on to win the title numerous times.

“At the young age of 32 he has excelled in all spheres of Qurraa. We are very proud and privileged to have him on our shores.”

[Footage: Shahat TV]

VOC 91.3fm

Comments

comments