R100 bribe: Metro police officer faces jail time or fine

A Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) officer has been sentenced to three years in prison or a R5 000 fine for accepting a R100 bribe.

Nkgoape Lydia Matsapola, 41, was sentenced by the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court on Thursday following her arrest in a sting operation conducted by members of the National Traffic Anti-Corruption Unit (Ntacu) in March last year.

“She stopped an undercover agent for driving a vehicle without a valid licence disc. She accepted a R100 bribe in exchange for allowing the agent to drive away without the required fine,” said Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) spokesperson Simon Zwane.

Matsapola was charged under the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act and the magistrate took into account her unique personal circumstances in mitigation of sentence.

“She was further sentenced to five years’ imprisonment suspended for five years provided she is not found guilty of a similar offence again. The magistrate declared her unfit to possess a firearm,” Zwane said.

The RTMC will now apply to have the officer unregistered as an authorised officer to prevent her from ever working in law enforcement.

“The sentence should send a message to other traffic law enforcement officers that bribery and corruption has very negative consequences,” said Zwane.

Public urged to report fraud, corruption

Three other traffic officers have been dismissed by the North West department of community safety and transport management after they were found guilty of dishonesty.

“The three were arrested by Ntacu in December 2016 for taking bribes from undercover officers. An internal disciplinary hearing found MS Morule, AL Matome and B Rossouw guilty of breaching the relationship of trust that existed between them and their employer and ordered their dismissal,” he said.

The three are expected to appear in the Brits Magistrate’s Court on charges related to bribery.

They are currently out on bail of R2 000 each.

Zwane added that the Gauteng department of community safety had also dismissed a provincial inspector, Clement Khonke, for accepting a R200 bribe from an anti-corruption agent on December 24 last year.

“Khonke is facing criminal charges and is expected to appear in the Springs Magistrate’s Court soon. He is currently out on R1 000 bail.”

Zwane urged members of the public to report fraud and corruption involving traffic law enforcement officers to Ntacu on 0861 400 800.

[SOURCE: NEWS 24]

