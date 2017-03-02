R2K, Black Sash intensify fight for grant recipients

The Right 2 Know Campaign in the Western Cape will picket at social grant pay-points across Cape Town on Thursday.

Right 2 Know wants to show support for the human rights group, Black Sash.

Black Sash launched a Constitutional Court application, asking the South African Social Security Agency and Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini to ensure that beneficiaries’ rights will still be protected when the current contract for paying social grants expires at the end of the month.

The group will be represented by the Centre for Applied Legal Studies.

The Constitutional Court ruled in 2014 that the contract with Cash Paymaster Services was invalid.

SASSA was ordered to find a new service provider, but up to now that has not happened.

On Wednesday SASSA withdrew its Constitutional Court application to request the extension of a social grants distribution contract it invalidated in 2014.

Speaking on Morning Live the director of the Centre for Applied Legal Studies, Bonita Meyersfeld, says they want to ensure grant recipients receive their grants on the 1st of April.

However, Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa assured parliament that social grant payments will continue without any interruption.

Ramaphosa was responding to a question in parliament on Wednesday.

He says government will make sure that every social grant recipient receives their payment come the 1 April.

“The Sassa matter is being addressed and the image on that you are talking about will be avoided. We will make sure that those 17 million people in our country who rely on these pay-outs, grants, child grants and old age pensions do get their pay and we are fully aware of the Constitutional Court requirement of having to go back there. That is underway to make sure that it is addressed and we are going to make sure that the wheels don’t come off.”

