R43 in Overberg closed as service delivery protests continue

The R43 near Hawston in the Overberg has been closed due to ongoing service delivery protests.

Traffic Chief, Kenny Africa, says residents have blockaded the road with burning tyres. He says law enforcement officials are on the scene.

Africa says they are also monitoring the situation at Botriver where residents have pelted motorists with stones at the foot of the Houwhoek Pass.

Violence erupted in the area on Monday when the municipality demolished shacks on a vacant tract of land.

Eight people were arrested on public violence charges and will appear in court soon.

A post office was set alight and other buildings in the area damaged.

[source: Sabcnews]

Share this article











Comments

comments