Radio sound engineer intern

VOC is taking on interns to be trained as radio sound engineers, to oversee our live shows. If you have a qualification in audio technology or have an interest in the field, we could be hiring you!

Your job as a sound engineer will be to essentially make sure there is sound being broadcast for live radio. You should be able to mix, master, fade in and fade out, reduce noise, pick up soft voices, and anything else sound related that the radio program may require. You will have a room full of equipment that you must use including a mixing desk, microphones, headphones, intercoms, computers, and more.

The ideal candidate should:

– Work independently and part of a team of professionals

– Required to follow instructions from technical manager, programme manager and producer

– Have excellent communication skills. Interpersonal skills will help you to work fast and efficiently in a team environment

– Strength is needed to carry and set up sound equipment

– An in-depth knowledge of how sound equipment works is also crucial

You may be required to work after hours or on weekends so a certain amount of flexibility is required if you want to be a sound engineer

Email: jobs@vocfm.co.za

Deadline: 31 May 2018

